65 declared to run at Fontwell Park - preview and tips

A total of 65 horses have been declared across seven races that make up Fontwell Park's penultimate race meeting of the year.

Get there early if you're going - the action starts at 12.40pm with the NetBet Best Odds Handicap Hurdle, which has a field of 13 runners.

The class-three NetBet Handicap Chase takes place at 2.10pm but is left with only three runners, and the action continues through to 3.40pm and the John And Maryanne Birch Memorial Handicap Hurdle, which like the opener has 13 due to start.

After this fixture comes Fontwell's biggest meeting of the year - Boxing Day racing.

Our tips for Tuesday's racing - 12.40 Hier Encore, 1.10 Murphy's Nails, 1.40 Just Perfect, 2.10 Scoop The Pot, 2.40 Midnightreferendum, 3.10 Here I Am, 3.40 Owners Day.

