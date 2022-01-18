This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

In all likelihood, working from home is going to remain a necessity at least part of the time for the foreseeable, with many businesses making a permanent move to a split-week approach to office life.

And while you may have spent the past however long working from your kitchen table or sofa, it may be well past time you invest in a piece of furniture to help make your work environment more palatable.

Never mind if all you have is a corner of a bedroom, a box room, or a small spot next to the fridge. These brilliant desks can be set up in tiny spaces. There are folding options, corner desks, or simply small tables that will help turn your family home into a comfortable work station.

Best of all, if and when you are no longer required to work from from, these desks can either be stored safely or easily repurposed for general use around the home, making them well worth the investment.

Larsen Desk, Oak £119.00 sturdy build 5/5 Oak and engineered foil Dimensions: H(cm)79 x W (cm) 121 D(cm) 50kg Clean, simple, and compact, with elegant tapered legs, this oak desk from Made won’t take up very much space at all, but boasts three drawers - so there’s plenty of storage to be found for work documents. Looks great - would make a lovely study desk for a high school student, too. Buy now

Gold Sunburst Drawer Writing Desk Gold Sunburst Drawer Writing Desk £268.00 style 5/5 100% solid mango wood with a unique gold sunrise carved drawer front and gold capped legs Dimensions: Height 80cm x Width 88 cm x Depth 45 cm This gorgeous piece of furniture has pleasing eco-credentials to match: it’s made from sustainable resources from a plantation programme. With a sizeable cubby for laptop/keyboard storage, you can easily clear this desk when not in use, and there’s a drawer for stationery too. It could easily double as a dressing table in the bedroom when not required for work. Looks great, too. Buy now

Swoon Ginsberg Desk Ginsberg Desk £349.00 simplicity 4/5 Dark stained mango wood Dimensions: W: 90cm D 50 cm H 78 cm This handsome, Scandi inflected desk will make a sleek addition to your home. Solid wood, this small, classical desk will look good no matter how your home interiors evolve over the years. With a slender desk for keeping pens, paper, and your laptop in. Buy now

Jimi 1-Drawer Desk Jimi 1-Drawer Desk £160.00 tiny and light-weight 3.5/5 MDF cabinet, pine legs Dimensions: W 90cm D 53 cm H 75 cm We love this one drawer desk which, both titchy tiny and made from light-weight materials, can easily be picked up and transported to different parts of the house as necessarily. Ideal if you need to adjourn to a quiet room for important zoom meetings, then want to rejoin the lounge to keep an eye on the kids. Buy now

Habitat Ladder Office Desk Habitat Ladder Office Desk £65.00 cunning use of space 5/5 Concrete look Dimensions: W 65cm D 40cm H 79.5 If you're in a flat share you're likely living out of one room, so keeping it functional is of utmost importance. This ladder desk will have a minimal footprint in a bedroom, but also double as a bookshelf or local for placing bits and pieces – from pot plants, to make up, to accumulating coffee cups as the day wears on. Buy now

Laurelei Corner Desk Laurelei Corner Desk £164.99 corner spaces 3.5/5 Solid wood Dimensions: W 107 cm D 76 cm H 70 cm This corner desk will slot easily into an otherwise difficult to utilise corner of the room. With five shelves, you can also use it to store books or work related accoutrement, so even though you're adding furniture to the room, you'll be reducing the clutter. Buy now

Made Hopkins Compact Desk £149.00 teeny tiny practicality 3.5/5 Engineered wood with a walnut effect Dimensions: W 90cm D 42cm H 75cm Just enough depth to place a laptop on and comfortably slide your legs under, this elegant number will take up very little space but provide you with a comfy spot to work. The two desks contained are deep enough to contain quite a bit of work related clutter. It's lovely. Buy now

Quilda Wall Desk Quilda Wall Desk £175.00 telephones 4/5 Oak legs with an MDF structure Dimensions: W 65cm D 38 cm H 76cm This is a discrete unit, that fixes to the wall and will provide a small spot to get your work done. The small cubby is perfect for sliding your laptop into at the end of the day, to help demarcate the evening and stop work interfering with downtime. Buy now

Esme Esme £279.00 a 60s style 5/5 Natural wood Dimensions: W 120cm D 62cm H 94cm This desk isn't as small as others we've featured, but it will still work as a 'pop-up' option for your workplace. Made of natural wood, it is far nicer than most desks available at this price point. Easy to assemble: you simply have to attach the legs – this spacious, practical, 60s style desk will be easy to store once (hopefully) working from home stops being a necessity. Buy now

Tyonna Desk Tyonna Desk £75.99 fold-away 4/5 Metal and manufactured wood Dimensions: W 80cm D 45cm H 74cm They don't come more simple that this. A metal frame, a wooden top, no assembly required. If all you need is a space to place things on, this is your solution. Buy now

Swoon Fresco Desk Swoon Fresco Desk £399.00 a handy cupboard 4.5/5 Mango wood and brass Dimensions: W 115cm D 50cm H 80cm At the other end of the scale, this option from Swoon will offer everything you need from a desk. A drawer, a cupboard for filing, you won't suffer mess with it. Looking great, the desktop itself is made from brass, lending a sense of class to your labours. Buy now