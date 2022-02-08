Treat your valentine to handmade truffles by wickedly Welsh chocolate

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, a gift guide is perfect for treating your loved ones and showing how much you appreciate them.

Wickedly Welsh Chocolate have some stunning handmade chocolates available for order. For guaranteed delivery before Valentine's Day, orders must be be placed by Wednesday 9th February at 12noon.

Welsh Lovespoon Gift Pack - £3.99

This gift set contains 3 lovespoons, Devilish Dark, Moreish Milk and Wickedly White. The set is decorated with a heart and the iconic Welsh daffodil. This gift will be appreciated by whoever receives it.

Bouquet of 14 Red Roses - £8.99

A natural Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day gift but also an incredible option for just about any gifting occasion there is! This chocolate gift is sure to win hearts over and show your loved one how much they really mean to you.

A Box of 12 Sumptuous Chocolates - £14.99

This may be one of the smaller selections, but it still packs big flavours. There’s no better way to show someone that you’re thinking of them than with a little sweet treat. The perfect little pick me up, whatever the occasion.

Double Box of Ultimate Luxury - 72 Chocolates - £70 (was £74.98)