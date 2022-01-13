Starting the week ‘on the front foot’ will make Brits feel happier and less tired

Exercising on Monday has its benefits

People who exercise at the start of the week are more likely to be happier and healthier. A study has found lovers of Monday workouts will be more productive than those who delay exercise.

Starting your week with exercise can improve your health and wellbeing (photo: shutterstock)

Fitness First teamed up with a psychologist to see if an early start to exercise made a difference to the week. They found that those who started ‘on the front foot’ continued feeling on top of their lives and work. In addition, they were more outgoing and worried less.

Psychologist Charlotte Armitage is encouraging the nation to kickstart exercise to make a noticeable, positive difference to life.

Changes in work schedules

Many people are now working Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays in the office. This has meant they are starting their week later. Furthermore, they shake off the effects of the weekend much slower. The research found that this is having a detrimental effect on their mental and physical health.

The study found that well over a third of people who started their week with exercise said it had a positive impact on their health. It also increased their productivity and motivation over the rest of the week.

Shifts in work routines can affect the ability to exercise (photo: shutterstock)

In contrast, more than half (56%) of those who skipped working out on Monday, felt demotivated and sluggish. Moreover, they were constantly ‘playing catch up’. The research discovered getting your blood pumping on Monday can help set a positive trend for the week ahead.

This trend is mirrored by Fitness First’s own internal data. This found members who attended their gyms on a Monday visited a further three times during the week. However, those skipping the gym on a Monday meant they only attended 1.5 times during the week.

The impact of working from home

Working from home on Mondays has risen in popularity in the wake of recent guidance. Findings also show this impacts our ability to use Mondays effectively. Over a third (36%) admitting working from home has made it more difficult to exercise. 36% also agreed that exercise is more of a struggle after Covid related disruptions.

Working from home can make it difficult to workout and stay active (photo: shutterstock)

Fitness First has delved deeper into the science behind Mondays, looking at why adopting positive lifestyle changes and sustainable routines are more important than ever.

Charlotte Armitage comments: “A contributing factor impacting our motivation levels is the traditional structure of the working week in the UK. Given that many people will have weekends as downtime, this filters through into changes in diet and exercise as we allow ourselves a weekend to indulge as a reward for working hard all week.

This overindulgence can leave us feeling sluggish when the week starts again. Committing to exercise can be a good way to rejuvenate the mind to prepare for the week ahead.

Naturally, the seasons of the year have an impact on our energy levels. At this time of year, the lack of sunlight can make it hard to be motivated. This is compounded further by the impact of the pandemic.”

Blue Monday, which is described as the ‘most depressing day of the year’, will continue to hit hard with restrictions persisting this year.

Recognising we need to keep spirits up now more than ever, Fitness First is turning Blue Monday Red and throwing open the doors of its 45 clubs across the country on both 17th and 18th January.

Use gym facilities for free at Fitness First

This offers members of the public a unique chance to experience their top class facilities free of charge. Fitness First is also offering a unique promotion for Blue Monday with 50% off for a 6 month membership in all clubs (offer valid for 17th and 18th January only).

With challenging new signature classes like the highly popular HIIT session TraX, the best facilities and expert insight from their seasoned force of personal trainers, Fitness First is best placed to help you develop positive lifestyle habits and overcome Blue Monday.