Opening times for Barclays, Santander, Halifax and more this August bank holiday

Do you know why bank holidays are called bank holidays? (Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

There’s a good reason bank holidays are called bank holidays - it’s because originally, only banks and financial buildings closed on these days, thanks to Sir John Lubbock, who drafted the Bank Holiday Act in 1871.

This is what you need to know about the opening hours of different banks this August bank holiday Monday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland - Scotland, unfortunately is missing out as it already enjoyed its August bank holiday earlier in the month.

Natwest

The Natwest website states that all of its branches will be closed on Monday 30 August.

Regular service should resume on Tuesday 31 August. You can check the opening times of your local Natwest branch using the branch locator on its website.

HSBC

HSBC branches are also closed this bank holiday Monday.

Regular service should resume on Tuesday 31 August. You can check the opening times of your local HCBS branch using the branch finder on its website.

Barclays

Barclays branches are also closed this bank holiday Monday.

Regular service should resume on Tuesday 31 August. You can check the opening times of your local Barclays using the branch finder tool on its website.

Metro Bank

The Metro Bank website states that its stores “are open seven days a week, 362 days a year”, and that the only days that its branches are closed are on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday and Christmas Day.

You can check the opening hours of your local branch using the store locator tool on the Metro Bank website.

Halifax

Halifax branches are closed this bank holiday Monday.

Regular service should resume on Tuesday 31 August. You can check the opening times of your local Halifax using the branch finder tool on its website.

Santander

Santander banks are closed this bank holiday Monday.

Regular service should resume on Tuesday 31 August. You can check the opening times of your local Santander using the branch finder tool on its website.

TSB

TSB branches are also closed this bank holiday Monday.