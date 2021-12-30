Kate Garraway ‘to host new show’ which will draw on her experience of caring for husband

TV presenter Kate Garraway is reportedly set to host a new show called Life Changing Homes.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 54, will draw upon her experiences caring for her husband, Derek Draper, at home after his battle with coronavirus, reports The Sun.

The show sees a team of experts arrive at people's homes to help them adapt and deal with major changes in their life.

What the new show will be about

"Kate is the perfect person to front a show like this given that she knows all about adapting to looking after someone since hubby Derek returned from hospital," an ITV insider said.

"Although she's a very different character to Nick, she's hugely popular with viewers who see her as a down to earth figure. She really connects with the public because, like many people, she has gone through a rough time since the pandemic started. At this stage, the show is just a pilot, which was filmed this autumn.

"But ITV have high hopes it will become a new series in the new year. They're keen to provide a platform for Kate as her profile has soared" they said.

Kate Garraway adapted home for husband

Garraway who shares two children, Darcey, 15, and William 12, with Draper, adapted their home for his return after he spent a year in hospital with Covid-19.

Spending thousands, she changed the ground floor to fit his hospital bed and installed a wet room and wheelchair lift.

Draper was allowed home for Christmas after spending over a year in hospital which Garraway called "the greatest gift" she could receive.

Draper was so severely ill, he was placed in a medically induced coma for a number of months, and according to Garraway, has "extraordinary problems with communication, mobility is very limited, massive problems with fatigue and sometimes it's like he's not present with you.

Recently, the family enjoy a trip to watch Cinderella at the Richmond Theatre in West London.