World would be our market after Brexit

What a strange letter Christopher Wicks writes in last week’s Observer. He was very lucky to retire at our expense at the age of 49 and be able to afford a home in Greece without selling his home in the UK, thus depriving someone of an extra house on the market.

When we moved to Bosham, my late wife and I sold to a deserving family at below market price, thus not wasting housing on part time occupation.

Incidentally, it was just as easy to purchase a property in the EU before we were members, as shown by the vast sales pre EU.

He is wrong in claiming that there are millions of British people living in the EU; there are about 1million.

There are about 3million EU people living in our small island (population 65 million compared to the 500 million in the EU) and they have been given all the neccessary assurances about their future.

As for another referendum, why would he believe the result any more than he believes the outcome of the last one.

He also forgets that in a few years’ time, there will be a vote on turning the EU into a single state; perhaps that is what he would like, in which case we may as well have given in to Hitler in 1939.

Perhaps he is too young to remember the sacrifices we made to win the war; I served my country in various forms from 1941 to 1981 (up to acting 4* General level) and am not prepared to give it away to anyone.

Furthermore, the EU will collapse financially without our vast payments; Germany, with its reducing economy cannot continue to support the majority of the EU countries.

They rely not only on our contribtions to the EU but also on the positive EU trade balance of £100 milllion with us; we would benefit from not contributing to the EU and losing our £50 billion negative trade balance.

Also, we would have the rest of the world as a market (some 6billion of whom are expanding) under WTO rules (which 75 per cent of the world trade under) which would allow us to trade tariff free for up to ten years while we negotiate trade deals (on average at two per cent).

I hope that even remainers can see that this would be a much better system than staying in a financially failing and dictatorial EU.

It could lead to our becoming the major trading nation in the world (as we were before the last war).

K W Newby, Elm Park, Bosham