When will Highways England ever learn?

How amazing is the response from Highways England! The first project was withdrawn by Highways England because it didn’t have community support.

So the BaBA27 group canvassed and worked hard to find a solution that had community support and to be fair the proposals submitted were as near to a community supported solution as we were ever going to get.

The people have spoken. (Where have I heard that before?)

Unfortunately, even though the people have spoken, they ‘spoke wrongly’.

We should have understood from the outset that any community support should have been in line with the original Highways England’s project.

I suppose we will have another go and continue on this path until we get the response right.

There are obviously two solutions to this problem – Highways England’s solution and the wrong solution.

When we will ever learn? Don’t forget the man in charge is also responsible for the railways and see how successful the ‘right’ solution to that problem has proved to be.

There are none so deaf as those who don’t want to hear.

The first casualty of war is truth so it would appear that the first casualty of senior politicians is the ability to listen.

Mike Beal, Kingsway, Selsey