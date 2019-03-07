What is meant by ‘sovereginty’?

Mr Haynes asks of Remainers, ‘Why ‘pool’ our sovereignty?’

You mean like a pride of lions? Or maybe you mean something more like the GMC, who look out for the interests of the medical profession and in the process look out for the interests of all their patients. That’s a fairer representation of the EU, not perfect, but brilliantly good for us all.

It is more than obvious that you regard the EU as a simple cattle market where deals are done, whereas those with that ‘quality of intellect’ you claim Remainers have see this institution as a mature way to do democracy.

It and other modern upgraded democracies do it so much better than our current Parliamentary rabble.

Right now they’re busy wafting their wads about in front of non-existent ferry companies and the DUP, to take just two examples of who is running off with our hard-earned ‘Austerity’ stash.

So I guess it boils down to what you mean by sovereignty. To me, not having the ERG run rings round the House of Commons would be a liberation of sovereignty in its own right.

And might I suggest you place those ‘meagre savings’ of yours wherever Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his, Dublin I think.

M. Corfield, Broyle Road, Chichester