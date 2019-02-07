We have chance to act now to help the planet

Well done Sarah Sharp and the Chichester Observer for the two page article highlighting the excessively high CO2 emissions in West Sussex (Obsserver January 24th).

Sarah provides an excellent list of recommendations to help us reduce emissions but there is very little mention of this in the Chichester District Local Plan which is the essential mechanism to carry out these recommendations and should be a top priority.

We have the opportunity to act now to find ways to prosper on our planet and use its resources more sustainably in our daily lives.

Let’s create a cleaner, cleverer world for our children and grandchildren.

Claire Wilton, York Road, Chchester