There are near misses every time I cycle through Chichester

I totally agree with the councillor calling for safer cycle routes in Chichester.

The standard of driving is just getting worse.

Nearly every cycle ride to work and back involves at least one near miss. The most common danger is close overtaking by impatient motorists. It adds up to about 500 near misses a year!

I’ve been physically knocked off my bike whilst cycling in Chichester at least four times. Forward somersaulting over the handlebars and getting smashed onto the Tarmac.

First of all I check if I’m injured and then there’s the worry my bike has been broken. Without the bike I can’t get to work.

I would advise all cyclists to report incidents to Sussex Police, operation crackdown.

James Baker, Chatsworth Road, Chichester