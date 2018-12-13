There are legitimate concerns over Arun District Council’s plans for Bognor Regis

Cllr Hitchins’ incredibly arrogant letter (Observer, November 29) seeks to disparage Bognor Regis people’s entirely legitimate concerns over Arun’s plans to blow £4million on re-arranging the gardens and car park at Hothamton, to no gain at all.

Mr Hitchins has consistently and deliberately failed to meet and discuss the matter with residents and representatives in the town, and although he is a newcomer to the area seems to think he knows it all. He publicly quotes measurements which deceive the public into thinking his proposals will give more green space to the town.

In fact it will reduce the green space and play area by 26 per cent, not to mention sweeping away scores of beautiful mature trees and shrubs.

The general public may may not be aware of what the town will lose until it’s too late – and Arun’s scarcely mentioned real reason, 100 flats, starts construction on the site.

The whole thing stinks to high heaven and the ruling Conservative Group should be heartily ashamed of what its members are doing.

And if Mr Hitchins believes, as he is recorded in Arun’s minutes as saying, that there will be more green space and play area in the proposed arrangements, we have a challenge for him.

Meet us, Mr Hitchins, at the Sunken Gardens, bring who you like with you, at the date/time of your choice, and we will jointly and publicly measure the area with a long metric tape. It’s not hard to do.

Then we will be able to see who is right, you or us, in the full gaze of the public and press.

And I will personally wager you £100 that we are right, if you will respond likewise.

Have you got the courage to accept this?

I don’t believe you have, so go on put your money where your mouth is and prove me wrong!

Hugh Coster, Deputy Chairman, Bognor Regis Civic Society, East Avenue, Middleton-on-Sea