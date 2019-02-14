The EU is a feeding trough for plutocrats

Of course the EU is doomed. $14.24 trillion of government debt says that the union is one dead duck.

And with a No Deal UK together without our £39 billion, they will almost certainly go under and I for one will be singing from my rooftop.

For 25 years the EU has been a feeding trough for plutocrats and the worst kind of cronies to ever besmirch the good name of crony capitalism.

Neil Kinnock, Mike Hancock, Leon Brittan, Christopher Soames.

You name them – they’ve got their noses right in it.

No wonder friends and family like Stephen Kinnock and Nicholas Soames don’t want us to leave.

What they really mean is that they too want to get their noses in the trough.

However, now that the precedent has been set by Britain, eurosceptic nationalist movements across the EU have been emboldened and are making hay on the idea of independence from Brussels.

Even if the Brits make a mess of it, the first domino has fallen and the rest are set to follow.

To quote the UKIP posters in my window, ‘I’m loving Brexit’ and can’t wait for the EU to fall apart after March 29.

Go to the cops, call us racists, call us bigots, accuse us of threatening behaviour – we don’t care because we are the winners and the Remoaners have lost.

Geoffrey Brooking, Saxley Court, Havant