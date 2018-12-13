Rules shouldn’t be broken for Chichester’s Watchdog graffiti art

Street art has supporters and opponents. At issue is, if something is not permitted, should a blind eye be turned?

With street art and various graffiti there is a view that something good should be allowed to stay.

However that raises the question as to what constitutes good or bad and who decides?

Many people disagree over music, films, books and plays etc – the number of differing opinions and reviews bears testimony to this.

Proponents of The Watchdog (and previously The King of Cats) know it broke rules and planning regulations.

The common response to that is ‘rules are made to be broken’.

However if the attitude of doing whatever one wants and damn anybody else is allowed to flourish then antisocial and illegal behaviour can get out of control very quickly.

R. K. Hodge, Little London, Chichester