Post Office infrastructure can’t cope

It’s that time of year again when the queue for the Post Office in East Wittering’s Co-op stretches all the way down the shop.

It’s not the Post Office’s staff’s fault – they work flat out. But now we have lost all the bank branches in East Wittering and only have a mobile bank on certain days and times, there is even more pressure on the Post Office.

We are losing facilities in our village at the same time that more housing is being proposed for the area.

The current infrastructure can’t cope now so it makes no sense to increase demand on it. We need a holistic approach to new development that takes all this into account and looks at the whole picture for the Manhood peninsula.

Sue Milnes, Jolliffe Road, West Wittering