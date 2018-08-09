Need to make best of the Brexit situation

It would appear that Mr Munro (August 1 edition) needs to connect closer with the electorate, throughout the country.

Brexit was and is, a clear sign that the grass roots of this nation, clearly want to leave the EU and the manacles of an unelected body in Brussels.

May I remind him that the grass roots of this nation are the majority of the electorate, something I feel most politicians and media have forgotten.

I would suggest that most who voted leave did so not least because we are losing our culture, our way of life is gradually being watered down by an outdated, broken machine that needs to be brought in line with the needs of modern-day problems.

Problems that have gradually evolved in weaknesses that the EU has consistently failed to recognise or address.

I appreciate his lecture on the political annunciations and of parliament, but it seems too many ‘remoaners’ simply will not accept the democratic will of the people, it is irrelevant how close the voting balance was.

Instead of bleating, we as a nation need to make the best of the situation we find ourselves in – i.e., promulgate and highlight the positives for ‘us’ and the negatives for ‘them’ and not as seems to be the case, the reverse.

The financial repercussions and difficulties are obvious but we as a nation will adjust, the conglomerates on both sides of the Channel will find a way to make it work, as it is in their interest to do so. They will all just have work a little harder. It is blatantly obvious that Messrs Junker and Barnier are dinosaurs of this broken regime which is set to self destruct, if this regime continues on its fixed heading as at present with their inability to flex one iota from their brief.

So a no deal situation seems to be their ultimate threat, and yet it is one which will hurt them on a grander scale.

It is insulting to the British electorate, to treat as idiots and underestimate their determination.

I feel it is time for the media/press to instill some patriotism by their publications, to awaken that great British resolute or is it not PC these days to do so, heaven forbid we may offend a minority.

Clifford Mills-Edwards, The Street, Walberton