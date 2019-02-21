Moving taxi rank will encourage more cars in Chichester

The city is getting choked with cars. The A27 is slowly strangling the city like a noose.

We are all encouraged to use public transport, cycle or walk to help the problem.

We are now going to close a taxi rank to make more room for private cars.

On arrival by train from London, most towns, let alone cities, have a cab rank outside arrivals. It will now encourage travellers with luggage or mobility problems to arrange a private car to pick them up. I am sure the extra £5 per day per car is nothing to do with the logic of this decision, but I would love to know the answer.

John Wren, Marine Drive, West Wittering