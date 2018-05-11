LETTER: Should stand up for what’s right

I am saddened by the decision (on May 2nd) of Gillian Keegan to vote against the release of documents regarding immigration policy towards Windrush migrants.

This was a vote to cover up the origins and motives of these disastrous and immoral policies.

Those impacted by these policies were people who answered a call to come to the United Kingdom from the empire in order to help rebuild our country in the wake of the Second World War. They deserve the utmost respect.

The actions of the Conservatives on this matter have been truly appalling.

I had hoped that Mrs Keegan may show a little individuality, rather than simply following party lines with no regard for what is right.

Unfortunately, in this case, she has decided that looking into an outrageous scandal that has ruined numerous lives is less important than the self-interest of a political party. I hope that we can one day have an MP who will stand up for what is right.

Credit to Andrew Tyrie where it is due – at least he managed this on occasion.

John Turbefield, Somerstown, Chichester