LETTER: Ridiculous time for consultation

I am livid, utterly incensed, about the meeting/exhibition concerning the Whitehouse Farm development that is planned for Wednesday November 29 from 2pm to 7pm.

Who thought this would be a good time to choose so that a maximum number of very concerned people would be able to go along, discuss this horror that is about to be foisted upon us and generally make their feelings known?

I get the feeling this time was chosen so that the least number of people possible will be able to attend and I protest 100 per cent.

Those who work outside Chichester will not be home in time.

Busy parents working all day and then getting home to their families to feed hungry children and get them into bed, will not have time to go. And so on and so on.

Why is this happening on one day only?

If it is to be on one day only then it should be from 8am till 10pm so that more people stand more chance of getting there.

Shame on those who live in the past, imagining that women are home all day and can go and that everyone works locally and finishes at 5pm, so can go.

Wake up to reality you so-called organisers.

If you don’t like the prospect of having to talk to people about the desecration of the countryside and the ruination of our land, tough.

Philip Hammond and his ilk will not be happy until there’s not a blade of grass left in this poor mistreated country and, as I’ve already said in a previous letter, they should all be prosecuted for governing with lack of due care and attention, and for deliberate destruction of the environment.

Yours in total disgust,