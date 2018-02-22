LETTER: Peace prize given to EU

I take strong issue with Stephen Hugh-Jones’ letter in your 8 February edition where he asserts that peace within the EU (and its predecessors) for the last 62 years was not due primarily to the EU.

He has obviously forgotten that in 2012 the EU was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Quoting from the Nobel Committee’s press release at the time: The Nobel Committee wishes to focus on what it sees as the EU’s most important result: the successful struggle for peace and reconciliation and for democracy and human rights.

The stabilising part played by the EU has helped to transform most of Europe from a continent of war to a continent of peace.

NATO is all about defending its member states from external aggression, not from each other.

Our current Government and the so-called ‘hard Brexiters’ are putting all this, and our economic future, in jeopardy for their illusory notions of sovereignty.

Quoting from the Financial Times a year ago: The UK government’s proposed legislation on its planned exit from the EU states: “Whilst Parliament has remained sovereign throughout our membership of the EU, it has not always felt like that.”

So for ‘a feeling’ we are trashing the futures of our children and grandchildren?

Not if I and thousands of others across the country have anything to do with it.