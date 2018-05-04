LETTER: North bypass now essential

There were two things that made me annoyed after reading your paper last week.

Firstly, I cannot see how it is right to carry on building more houses in the Chichester area when it has the ninth-largest number of second homes in the country. More than six per cent of all properties in the district are second homes, a total of 55,150.

At what point does someone say enough is enough? It won’t be any of the rich MPs or councillors who may also own second homes and won’t do anything to upset their lifestyle.

A very heavy tax on properties which remain empty for more than half a year could alleviate the problem.

Secondly, I am fed up with reading objections to the suggested northern A27 bypass from people who live north of the city. Maybe they should include in their objections how many hours they spend in traffic jams on the current bypass each week?

I also think the amount of traffic in the city centre would reduce considerably if we had a northern bypass, as a large number of locals south of the city know it is quicker to go through the city than get held up on the current bypass.

I think it is essential a northern bypass is built, not only for current traffic levels but also for when all the proposed new housing estates get built.

Alan Aplin, Waterside Drive, Chichester