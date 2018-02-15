LETTER: How can hospital justify plastic bags for umbrellas?

My friend and I were visiting St Richard’s Hospital and were amazed to find in the foyer of the hospital a machine that wrapped wet umbrellas in plastic bags.

We were so surprised as apparently the NHS is in dire trouble financially, why, if this is the case can the hospital justify the purchase of this machine. We are all aware of the amount of plastic found in the oceans and landfill it seems ridiculous that this umbrella machine is contributing to the situation.

I wonder how much of the hospital budget was used?

It would be interesting to hear from the financial team.