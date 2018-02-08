LETTER: Green means go and red stop

I do get rather fed up with supposed experts refusing to acknowledge that there are any problems when receiving feedback of a critical nature.

I am referring to Peter Phillips from Highways England, who was quoted in the Observer last week: “Problems at Stockbridge are being caused by a ‘few drivers misreading’ the signs and the lights are safe, a senior Highways figure has insisted.”

The most important quality of traffic information is that it needs to be clear to those seeing it for the first time and concise; there is no time at this roundabout to sit back and enjoy a good read.

When I first drove up to the green light, I presumed that lights had been introduced to the roundabout and that I could go.

Not being a very trusting person, I automatically looked right, I am glad to say, and saw the oncoming traffic.

In my experience, a green light means go and a red light means stop.

I suggest to Mr Phillips that only one light is required. The red light for pedestrians to cross, supported by a sign which says ‘Stop at red light for pedestrians to cross’.

If the red light is on, you stop, if there is no light you treat it like a roundabout.