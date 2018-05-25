LETTER: Build under and over passes

I have just read 17 May Observer. I don’t think there is any need to build a new road and spoil the countryside north of Chichester.

I used to live on the A40 in suburban west London and the traffic was as bad as that on the the A27 until under- and overpasses were built along a four-mile stretch – now the traffic flows.

I realise that more distance is involved, because the problem starts at Arundel, but I still think this is the answer. Probably the powers-that-be have always regarded Chichester/the Manhood as a backwater compared with the road from London to Oxford, but there are just as many vehicles here.

Patricia Hutton, Plover Close, East Wittering