LETTER: Best chance to break cycle

Molly Brooke assumes that Alan Stewart is too young to remember the wonderful days ‘when we controlled our own destiny’ (readers letters 28th December) and assumes that this is why he may have chosen to vote to remain in the EU.

I was born during the last war and so may be old enough to comment.

Apart from ration books, conscription and the three day week – yes life was OK, but I couldn’t of dreamed of the standard of living that I enjoy now.

I am blessed with a grandson. He has two grandfathers, I had only one. The other never returned from the First World War.

It may have been the First World War but it certainly was not the first European war.

The EU offers us the best chance to break this tragic cycle of war.

And that’s why I voted to remain.

When the result was declared and the incidence of race-hate crimes increased and Jo Cox was murdered by a newly emboldened right winger I was appalled that people would allow the resurgence of hate and throw away 70 years of peace.

This is not a Britain that I can be proud of.

I believe in ever closer European integration and that we have a huge contribution to make – our traditional tolerance, our gift for compromise and our engineering and scientific expertise should help ensure that all of us can continue to enjoy the peace and prosperity that we have now.