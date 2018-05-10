LETTER: A northern bypass on the A27 is unthinkable

The A27 northern bypass threat has reared its ugly head once more.

As a resident of Lavant since 1981, the thought of our lovely village suffering the pollution and chaos that would ensue fills me with horror. Highways England and associates must be crazy to reconsider this when it was agreed in 2016 that the three proposed northern options are completely unworkable and far exceeded the budget.

The first two northern roads which provide a route from Fishbourne roundabout to Temple Bar pass within the South Downs National Park.

This is a designated area of outstanding natural beauty which must be preserved.

They also pass through the famous Goodwood Estate, severely affecting the Festival of Speed and Revival, both extremely lucrative for local and national economies.

The rural community should not be subjected to a substantial increase in noise and air pollution, which doubtless too would cause health problems. The strategic gap was designed to separate Lavant from Chichester but would now have a trunk road running through it, inevitably attracting developers to build housing between the two settlements. As a direct result this land, known as the ‘daffodil field, would be engulfed by ugly, sprawling urbanisation and merging Chichester with Lavant.

The third route cutting down to the Portfield junction, close to housing, would seriously affect the east of Summersdale. It would cross housing sites designated in the Local Plan, which could lead to other plots being ‘cherry picked’ and leading to complete unplanned development of Chichester. Absolutely unthinkable!

Paula Penfold, East View Close, Lavant