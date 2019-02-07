Keeping public transport is key for the environment

The destruction of our natural landscape is under way at frightening speed: loss of species, loved places, quiet countryside.

Which is why we must call a halt to the clamour for ever more roads and bypasses.

Thankfully, we have a most unlikely ally, Highways England, who have given a definite reasoned ‘no’ to proposed bypass options championed by our local councils and MP.

Improved public transport is key.

Which is why it’s so disheartening to read that our local bus services are once again being threatened by reduced timetables.

Our councillors and MP should be promoting reduced car usage and encouraging healthier, more environmentally friendly, public transport.

Air pollution causes respiratory disease. Lack of exercise obesity.

Our councillors and MP should acknowledge the dangers of climate change by resisting, not promoting, the insatiable demand for ever more noisy polluting roads.

Peter Lansley, Cedar Drive, Chichester