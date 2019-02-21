Jeremy Hunt showed disrespect to councillors

Having watched the webcast of the WSCC Budget I was appalled to hear Jeremy Hunt making unnecessary, pointless and childish jibes about Venezuela.

It showed a woeful ignorance of the history of the current situation and complete disdain and disrespect to opposition councillors. A West Sussex budget debate is no place for a rant on the perceived shortcomings of a possible Labour Government. A government that would certainly fund local authorities at a level, where they didn’t have to pursue austerity budgets. The level of debate was lamentable.

The outcome of Brexit as negotiated by this Government is more likely to replicate the conditions in Venezuela.

As a respondent to the recent consultation on the budget I received an email telling me of the budget ‘highlights’.

No mention of the cuts to bus services, particularly in rural areas or the £4million cuts to housing related support – the exact figure spent on consulting PriceWaterhouseCooper.

It is time the county council made clear to the public exactly what benefits this consultation brought to the residents of West Sussex.

Not enough to stop the decimation of frontline services which will affect the poor, vulnerable, elderly and isolated obviously.

Jane Towers, Prospective Labour Party candidate for Chichester District Council, Hamstead Meadow, Chidham