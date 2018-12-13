Failing to control immigration would betray the Brexit spirit

The National Housing Federation believes we need 90,000 new homes built per annum in south-east England. To put that into perspective, that’s five Chichesters each year, every year, for the indefinite future.

Growth in population is fuelling this requirement and this in turn is the consequence of mass immigration.

Unless within our children’s lifetimes we want to retain any of our once green and pleasant land, we must as a country be weaned off the easy habit of importing ever more people.

This crisis started with the Blair Labour government which allowed uncontrolled immigration as policy.

David Cameron and Theresa May once promised to tackle the problem but by then too many of their friends in the CBI had members for whom the never ending supply of cheap foreign labour was a significant part of their business plan.

After all, this is a cheaper, easier option than investing in training and technology or increasing productivity.

So it is really disappointing to note that although and at last, numbers of newcomers from the EU are falling as we approach Brexit, the total is not declining and is being made up of numbers coming from the rest of the world.

Whatever individual motives there were for voting to leave the EU, control of immigration was a major factor.

To simply ignore this, as the government seems to be doing, is to betray much of the spirit of Brexit.

Whatever the outcome of the Chequers proposal, there must be no thought on the part of MPs to delay Brexit, cancel it or put the question back to us in the hope that our detestation of government by Brussels has subsided in the present chaos.

The very next priority of any UK government after our departure must be to get a grip on immigration once and for all.

Simon Howbeck, Tarrant Street, Arundel