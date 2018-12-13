Do not look back on war with pride but with horror and sorrow

I note the points raised in Mr Blackford’s letter last week. He questions my description of the period before the outbreak of the First World War as one of comparative stability, outlining a litany of wars and revolutions.

Fair enough, but the bigger picture is that during the hundred years between the end of the Napoleonic Wars and the outbreak of World War One, the great powers of Europe, either in concert or in rivalry, managed to avoid a major Europe wide conflagration and limit the impact of the wars and conflicts that did break out.

The great power system that emerged after the end of the Napoleonic Wars in 1815 was still in place in 1914. However, by 1918 the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Russian Empire and the Ottoman Empire had all ceased to exist.

The Great War ushered in a long and unparalleled period of incredible suffering, death and destruction; saw the rise of Stalinism and Fascism and did not end until the cessation of the Korean War in 1953.

In comparison, the casualties of all the nineteenth-century wars and conflicts that Mr Blackford lists truly pales to almost insignificance.

In retrospect, therefore, the century before the outbreak of the First World War does seem like a period of comparative peace and stability.

I would accept Mr Blackford’s point that Britain may have felt its independence threatened by Germany but Germany was also fearful of Britain and with good reason, given Britain’s huge empire and navel supremacy.

Britain was quite prepared to wage war in continental Europe to defend its interests, witness the Crimean War.

The country would have declared war on Germany even if Germany had not invaded Belgium.

All the elites of the major European powers bear some responsibility for the choices they made that led to the outbreak of World War One, choices based on fear and ambition.

The crucial point is that the war was not fought for any noble cause, such as democracy (how could it have been when Britain’s major ally was Tsarist Russia); it was a war for European hegemony that was sparked by the clash between imperial ambitions and nationalist fervour in the Balkans.

We should, therefore, look back on the war not with pride but with horror and sorrow.

Robert Carey, Bookers Lane, Earnley