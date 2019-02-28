Climate change and nuclear war are great threats to humanity’s survival

In July, 2017, philosopher Noam Chomsky warned in the New York Times: “The most important issues to address are the truly existential threats we face: climate change and nuclear war”.

Many, especially the young, have responded to this first threat to humanity (‘Climate Action March’, Chichester Observer Front Page, February 21).

Not so many, too few, have responded to the other threat: nuclear war.

One who did respond, forthrightly and courageously, was the wartime Bishop of Chichester George Bell.

This was highlighted in 1986 by a long-forgotten booklet by the late Bishop of Ely Peter Walker, ‘Power Unlimited and Exclusive – Nuclear Arms and the Vision of George Bell’ (a booklet originating from a talk during the Week of Prayer for World Peace in January 1985).

The booklet/talk requires a wider readership, as does the life and legacy of Bishop Bell.

A greater understanding of these two deadly threats may well be a critical pre-condition of humanity’s survival and well-being in the 21st century.

Richard W. Symonds, Ifield Street, Ifield Village, Crawley