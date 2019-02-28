Chichester has to meet the needs of all ages

So the BID chairman, Colin Hicks, thinks the strategy to tackle the closure of shops in Chichester should include the provision of a range of activities and events to increase dwell time in the town centre.

But Chichester already does really well in providing a range of markets, events and activities (although the advertising for this year’s Christmas Market was poor and woefully short compared to Winchester’s).

But, however many activities there are to attract people into the town, they will only contribute to keeping the high street viable if there exists a good range of shops for all ages to spend their money in.

Mr Hicks believes the answer to the pressure on the high street is to focus on the musical strengths of the town, including promoting specialist music shops.

A bit of an own goal there with the recent announcement of the closure of the guitar shop on St Pancras in favour of online trading instead.

Chichester can survive but has to meet the needs of residents and visitors of all ages and interests in order

to do so.

Delia Jack, Oving Road, Chichester