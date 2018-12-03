Building houses means climate change

The A27 is under discussion again, in connection the review of the Local Plan.

Perhaps our district council should be mindful that our government has made commitments to the 2008 Climate Change Act and is a signatory to the COP21 Paris Agreement. These commitments mean that any planning proposal should demonstrate that it will have a net zero impact on climate change.

I see no way that the increased number of houses required, with associated growth in traffic, can meet these commitments for a zero impact.

Maybe, instead of planning to carry out government policy for a vastly increased amount of new housing, the council should question how this policy can be consistent with the climate change commitments.

Stephanie Carn, Whyke Road, Chichester