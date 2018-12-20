At least Chichester’s prize-winning toilets will be a tourist draw

Isn’t it reassuring to know that we in Chichester have been singled out as a town with prize-winning loos?

No matter that our councils have collectively lost the plot and think that another 12,000-plus houses – on top of Pagham, Tangmere, Chalcroft Lane and Whitehouse Farm – will fit in just fine.

No matter that we have only one hospital and schools at bursting point.

No matter that we have a road system that was never built for the amount of traffic we have now and never mind the potholes all over the place.

No matter that commuter trains are already chock-a-block.

No matter that rents for business premises are at ludicrous levels thus driving shops away and turning Chichester into a clone town as only chains can afford to come here.

No matter that free parking, at least on Sundays, would encourage more people to come to town, linger longer and spend more.

No matter that prime arable land, instead of brownfield sites, is being happily given to developers – who needs to grow food?

None of this is of any consequence because, no matter what happens, we can all go and spend a penny, comforted by the fact that we will be sitting in glory on a prize-winning edifice, which will surely be a great tourist attraction and bring in the crowds.

Bridget Stap, Godwin Way, Fishbourne