Your chance to question Bognor Regis election candidates

A public meeting will be held for residents to question candidates in the upcoming district and town council by-elections.

Bognor Regis Civic Society will host the event on Tuesday (February 6) at the Regis Centre from 7pm.

By-elections for the Arun district Marine ward and Bognor Regis Town Council wards of Hatherleigh and Marine will take place on February 22.

Society deputy chairman Hugh Coster said: “The election for all these three seats will take place on the same day, which will no doubt be fairly confusing for the public, not to mention the sudden plethora of leaflets flowing through the letter boxes of residents in those wards.

“There are seven candidates in all, competing for these seats, and to make it even more confusing three of them are hoping to be elected to both Arun and the town council.

“The problem with most elections is that most people never get a chance to meet or talk to the candidates and form their own opinion on their individual suitability. All we seem to get is a leaflet through the door, sometimes not even that.

“So, to try to bring a bit of clarity to the whole thing and also enable members and the public to evaluate the candidates, we have organised a public ‘meet the candidates’ meeting.”

The Marine by-elections follow the death of Conservative councillor Dougal Maconachie, while the poll in Hatherleigh follows the resignation of Dan Barnes.

The candidates standing in each ward are as follows:

Marine (Arun District Council)

Kate Eccles (Con)

Steve Goodheart (Ind)

Alison Sharples (Lab)

Matt Stanley (Lib)

Marine (Bognor Town Council)

Kate Eccles (Con)

Alison Sharples (Lab)

Matt Stanley (Lib)

Hatherleigh (Bognor Town Council)

Damien Enticott (Lab)

Chris Hartley (Con)

Francis Oppler (Lib)