Young people wanted to shape vision of Littlehampton skate park

Councillors are calling on young people to shape the vision of Littlehampton’s skate park.

Arun District Council and Littlehampton Town Council are working together to upgrade the park in Sea Road, Littlehampton.

They are holding three consultation sessions alongside skate park designer Maverick Industries Ltd, which has provided a concept design for the new concrete skate park.

The sessions give young people the opportunity to say what they want from the park. Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said: “It is important that we provide modern recreational facilities for young people that encourage them to enjoy all the wonderful outdoor spaces Arun has to offer.

“It’s also essential that we listen to the people who use the skate park in order that the facility meets their needs.

“Therefore, we would like as many local skaters as possible to come along to our

consultation events and have their say.”

Councillor James Walsh, chairman of the Littlehampton Town Council’s policy and finance committee, said: “Young people in Littlehampton have told us that having a more up to date and challenging skate park is what is needed, and we now wish to encourage them in the design of what will be a really good new facility, very near to the new Littlehampton Wave leisure centre.

“This is another great new attraction for Littlehampton with young people at its heart.”

The consultations will take place on Tuesday, January 15. The first, for students of The Littlehampton Academy in Fitzalan Road only, starts at 3.10pm.

Two more will be held at Southfields Jubilee Centre, in Southfields Road, Littlehampton, at 5pm and 7.30pm.