Yapton woman to take on 630 mile trek for charity

A woman from Yapton plans to hike 630 miles for The Cure Parkinson's Trust

Louise Barnes came up with the idea when her sister was diagnosed with Parkinson's and says she plans to tackle the South West Coast Path from September 1 and raise £10,000 for the trust.

Louise said: "I will begin walking along the South West Coast Path setting off from Minehead in Somerset. My favourite walking companion, Tilly my rescue dog, will be with me every step of the way."

"We are walking for the sheer pleasure of experiencing this superb coastline, but also in aid of The Cure Parkinson’s Trust.

"In 2016 my younger sister, Liz, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s at age 40. She is an incredibly caring and motivated person who has devoted her adult life to improving the lives of others.

"Liz is a manager for a fostering agency who is passionate and compassionate about the young people she works with. Despite her diagnosis, and the difficulties it brings, she always endeavours to go the extra mile.

"We have been training for this massive undertaking by walking the South Downs, sometimes leaving home at 5am to beat the heat during the last month!"

The trek will take Louise and her dog from Somerset all the way to Pool Harbour. Louise says completing the trek is equivalent to climbing 115,000ft and 'just short of climbing Mount Everest from sea level four times'.

Helen Matthews, deputy CEO of CPT said: “Louise’s monumental effort will help raise the profile of Parkinson’s and much needed funds for our research – we are very grateful. Fundraising support is absolutely critical for the charity to enable us to achieve our goal.

"We aim to cure Parkinson’s and the only way we will do this is through the help of all our supporters - it’s as simple as that!”

Louise’s fundraising page can be found here: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=LouiseBarnes1&pageUrl=1