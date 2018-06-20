Yapton man’s 70 years at St John’s Ambulance

A desire to help people and an interest in first aid has seen one Yapton resident attend historic events including the Queen’s coronation and Winston Churchill’s funeral.

John Wright marked 70 years with St John’s Ambulance last month, having joined in 1948 at Brentford and Chiswick, and the 88-year-old has no intention to stop just yet.

John pictured in 1954

“I have enjoyed it for the entire time,” he said. “I am going to keep going, at least until the end of the year when I have my next test. I’ll take that and then decide.

“It gets more difficult to get up and down these days so I will do more of the mundane tasks but I am still very fit, I am not on any medication and seldom see the doctor. It gets me out and about and meeting people.”

Recalling the Queen’s coronation, John said: “It was pouring with rain and I got soaked but the atmosphere was great.”

As for the funeral, it was the silence as the coffin passed which has stayed with him: “You could have heard a pin drop.”

John added: “It is a wonderful life [with St John’s] and most people enjoy it.

“I’ve been involved with the cadets since 1955 and a lot of the people I have known have gone on to be doctors or nurses – it is nice to think I might have played a part in that.”

