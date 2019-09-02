Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society annual flower show in pictures
Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society saw an increase in numbers for its annual flower show, after having to reschedule it due to high winds. Entries totalled just below 500 and, significantly, there were 65 exhibitors, ten more than last year.
Barry Moore dominated the vegetable classes, while Alan Humphrey demonstrated how to grow and stage dahlias to the highest level. Other trophy winners were Ted Love, Janice Shambrook, Roy Phillips, Eva Pendreich, Mary Liverman, David Cordingley, David Donovan, Rodney Brown, Teagan White, Robin McCann and Owen Wadey.
Sandra Dean, judge. Photo by Derek Martin DM1986554a