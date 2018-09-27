Worthing veterinary group supports investigation into ‘horrific cat killings’ across South East

A Worthing veterinary group has publicly announced its supports into an investigation into ‘horrific cat killings’ it says have been occurring in the South East.

Grove Lodge Veterinary Group, based in Worthing, posted a message to its Facebook page after treating animals with wounds ‘consistent with human intervention’.

The post read: “Dear All, Grove Lodge would like to publicly come out and support SNARL (South Norwood Animal Rescue Liberty) in their continuing investigation into the horrific cat killings that have been occurring in the last few years - mainly in the South East.

“We have sadly had to examine a number of these poor animals and we feel professionally that these animals have not been killed by foxes/other wild animals.

“The wounds are very clean and clinical and consistent with human intervention.

“We hope that the MET (Metropolitan Police) reconsider their decision to close this case and that the perpetrator is caught soon.”

Last week, the Met Police concluded that the hundreds of reported cat mutilations in Croydon and elsewhere – originally thought to have been the work of the mysterious Croydon Cat Killer – were not carried out by a human and were likely to be the result of scavenging by wildlife on cats killed in vehicle collisions.

Police urged the public to contact the RSPCA in the first instance where they have concerns about animal welfare, especially in cases where there was no direct evidence of human involvement.

The Met Police said that in November 2015, officers began an investigation into reports from members of the public of mutilated cats, often found with their heads and tails removed, in Croydon and the surrounding area.

Officers worked closely with the RSPCA and local charity SNARL from the outset.

Police said there was no evidence that any of the cats had been killed by a human, however media reports of a ‘Croydon Cat Killer’ or an ‘M25 Cat Killer’ led to widespread public concern about cats being harmed and subsequently many more allegations were received.

