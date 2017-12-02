Workshops help educate students at Felpham Community College

Students at Felpham Community College (FCC) have been experiencing a variety of enriching activities.

A group of 13 students from Years 10 and 11 attended the Enterprising Women’s conference held at the University of Chichester. A total of 16 women were present at the conference and students were given the opportunity to interview them on their career pathways and progression routes from school to now.

As part of a different event, a team of advisors from Legal and General ran a workshop for a group of Year 10 business and maths students from Felpham Community College. Around 180 students worked in groups at the school looking at different aspects surrounding finance.

Road safety for students is of great importance at FCC, so all Year Seven students attended a workshop by Sussex Safer Roads. They took part in a separate coaching and advice road safety talk, ran by Box Clever theatre company. Year 12 students at Felpham then attended the ‘Safe Drive, Stay Alive’ workshop held in Worthing.

On another occasion, FCC joined forces with the Rotary Club of Bognor Regis in their campaign to eradicate Polio. Students worked with the club to campaign for change and planted a crocus bulb for every student across the school campus, with 1,400 bulbs planted in total.

Year Seven students also got the opportunity to complete a first aid workshop in conjunction with St John Ambulance and the British Heart Foundation.

A group of FCC students attended a dance workshop run by Ella and Co. The students will be competing in ‘The Rock Challenge 2018’ in January. The workshop was aimed at providing the students with experience of working with a professional choreographer.