Work is ‘on track’ for new digital hub in Bognor Regis

Construction of a new, creative digital hub, called The Track, has started in Bognor Regis. From right to left, county council cabinet member Bob Lanzer, Aecom project manager Bronwen Byng and Kier site manager Ty Donat SUS-191111-113713001

Two previously-vacant spaces will be transformed at Bognor Regis Railway Station to create The Track.

On Monday (November 4), the county council’s project team joined contractors Kier and Aecom to celebrate the ceremonial ‘breaking of ground’ for the project.

The council said The Track will take about five months to construct and will support the growth of creative and digital businesses. It will offer ‘a shared and collaborative employment workspace, events space, meeting rooms and ultra-fast fibre connection for creative and digital businesses in the area’.

Bob Lanzer, the council’s cabinet member for the economy, said: “The start of construction is excellent news. This is an exciting project that will transform these vacant spaces and bring new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs. We look forward to launching The Track next year.”

The Track has been designed by internationally-renowned designer and West Sussex resident Wayne Hemingway. The works are due to complete in March 2020, and The Track is due to open in April 2020.