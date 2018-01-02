Work to start on Felpham’s £80k traffic scheme

Work aimed at reducing traffic speed in and around Downview Road, Felpham, is due to start on January 15.

West Sussex County Council said the £80,000 scheme – funded by developers’ contributions – follows concerns being raised about the issue and both a county councillor and Felpham Parish Council including the area in a list of sites it wanted improving.

Pairs of mini speed bumps, known as ‘speed cushions’, will be installed in Downview Road, Outerwyke Road and Wroxham Way for the project which is expected to finish by February 23.

Bob Lanzer, county council cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said giveways, traffic signals and the temporary suspension of parking at specific locations are expected to cause disruption and noise but that the council ‘will do all we can to keep this to a minimum and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience’.

