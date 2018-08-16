Wonderful video captures dolphins off Selsey

Stunning footage of a pod of dolphins swimming off Selsey has emerged.

The Sussex Inshore Fisheries and Conservation Authority (IFCA) posted a wonderful video of the dolphins.

It was taken on Tuesday near the Mixon off Selsey.

The dolphins - at least four of them - can be seen swimming in a close group.

They can be seen coming up for air twice before diving out of sight again.

In other news today, students across West Sussex have been finding out their A level results.

Find out more in our live blog of the day's events.