Woman 'released' from car following Selsey collision

Several emergency service vehicles were scrambled to Chichester Road after 2pm today following reports of a collision between a lorry and two cars.

An air ambulance was also pictured at the scene of the collision.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "We received a 999 call this afternoon, alerting us of a road traffic collision at Chichester Road, Selsey.

Emergency services at the scene this afternoon

"Fire engines from Selsey and Chichester were sent to the incident, as well as a heavy rescue tender.

"On arrival there had been a collision between two cars and a lorry and one female casualty was released from a car using hydraulic equipment.

"Sussex Police, SECAmb and HEMS were also in attendance."