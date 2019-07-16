Woman, 23, banned from Chichester and Arun for five years

A woman has been banned from residing in Arun or Chichester for five years, after she ignored an order to remain outside of the districts, police said.

Lydia Cunningham, 23, of no fixed address, was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) by Brighton Magistrates’ Court banning her from residing in the area unless she is a named tenant, police said.

It came after the court heard that she had breached another order, a criminal protection order (CPN), to not be in the Arun and Chichester districts, police said.

The CPN was given to Cunningham for frequently taking over the addresses of vulnerable people and using the space for criminal activities, according to police.

Failure to comply with the order means Cunningham, who is unemployed, commits a criminal offence for which he may be sent to prison, confirmed police.

Prevention Inspector Steve Turner said: “I am pleased the court approved the application for a Criminal Behaviour Order against Cunningham.

“Cunningham already had a community protection notice to remain out of the Arun and Chichester district which she chose to ignore.

“The consequences for Cunningham are now that she is banned for the next five years.

“I want to assure the public that we will continue to use anti-social behaviour legislation, as well as criminal powers, to ensure that offenders not only answer for their criminal behaviour, but that they are subject to ongoing restrictions.

“You can help us ensure the restrictions for Cunningham are kept by reporting any sightings of her in either Arun or Chichester to us without delay.”

Anyone who sees Cunningham in either Arun or Chichester, report to police online or call 101.

