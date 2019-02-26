Wildfire rips through Winnie the Pooh forest

Two fires have broken out at a Sussex forest famous for being the setting of Winnie the Pooh.

Firefighters are battling the flames, which have ripped through around hundreds of metres of woodland in two separate parts of Ashdown Forest today (February 26).

Photo by Dan Jessup

Seven fire appliances, including specialist Land Rovers and a command support unit, were sent to the scene in Millbrook Hill, Nutley, after the alarm was raised at 12.31pm.

Then at 1.37pm, another blaze was reported at Kidds Kill. Four appliances were scrambled to tackle the blaze, said East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, including crews from West Sussex.

A spokesperson said that at Kidds Hill one hose reel jet is being used to tackle flames engulfing 200 metres of gorse and undergrowth.

Members of the public have been warned to avoid the area.

A. A. Milne based his world-famous Winnie the Pooh books on his son Christopher Robin’s adventures in the real life Hundred Acre Wood- which is the Ashdown Forest, in East Sussex.

Photo and video by Dan Jessup.