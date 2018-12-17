Wheelchair swing installed at Hothampton Park following public request

Arun District Council has recently installed a new wheelchair swing into Hotham Park play area, after requests from the public.

The Ability Swing, designed, manufactured and installed by GL Jones Playgrounds Ltd, is fully accessible for wheelchair users and is the first of its kind to be installed in a play area in the district.

The swing was chosen in response to feedback from user surveys asking for play equipment suitable for youngsters in wheelchairs.

Councillor Paul Wotherspoon, Arun District Council’s Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Services, said: “We are aware of the demand in the local area for wheelchair accessible facilities, so we hope the new swing will bring hours of enjoyment for youngsters in the district who use a wheelchair.”

Having contributed to the recent play area upgrade, Hotham Park Heritage Trust has said it is delighted to see the new swing in place.

The introduction of the new piece of equipment follows on from recent work to upgrade play areas in the district, and will enable children of all abilities to enjoy the facilities when they visit the popular park. A radar key is required to access the swing.

Further information on how to use the swing can be found here: www.arun.gov.uk/play-areas-skate-parks