What to do during school half-term at Goodwood

If you are wondering how to keep your children entertained this half-term then here are a few ideas.

For active children, the Golf At Goodwood Academy is running Junior Golf Camps, where children aged 4 to 16 can learn the basics of the game in a fun and friendly environment, with options of half day, full day and multiple day sessions.

With activities such as Fruit Smash, Velcro Golf and Footgolf, as well as more serious technique tuition and introductions to the rules of play, the Junior Golf Camps inspire youngsters to take up the sport.

From Monday, February 12 to Saturday 17, the Goodwood Health Club is offering free fun swimming sessions to children of members and those with day passes.

Taking place from 2.30pm to 3.30pm each day, the sessions will encourage kids to splash and play with friends – or make new ones – with a variety of floatation devices in the pool.

After expelling all their energy, children are invited to eat for free at the Bar and Grill, choosing from a range of options on the kids’ menu.

From Monday, February 12 to Friday 16 between 11.30am and 5.30pm, any child under 12-years-old can dine for free when their accompanying adult spends £10 or more on food and drink.

As an additional treat, the Bar and Grill is celebrating Shrove Tuesday with a full week of pancakes, which are available as part of the ‘kids eat free’ option.

Served fresh from the kitchen with a plethora of toppings, children can get creative and design their own perfect pancake.

Full details of all of the half-term activities and offers can be found at Goodwood.com or by calling the Golf Academy on 01243 520162 or Health Club on 01243 520114.

Other things to do this weekend/half-term:

Noggin the Nog rides again, promising a delightfully-different theatre show at Worthing’s Connaught Theatre on Saturday, February 10.



If you have not seen the animation film Coco here is what our reviewer thought.

And in March:

Story Factory founders Katy Lassetter and Vicky Edwards have confirmed that a Story Factory workshop will take place in Arundel on Sunday, March 4 as well as the regular Easter workshop in Chichester.



