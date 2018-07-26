What to do at Wick Week

From bopping babies to silver surfers, there is something for everyone at Wick Week.

The week-long community festival will take place between Saturday and Friday, funded by Littlehampton Town Council and supported in voluntary time by many of the organisations that serve the local community.

The wide range of activities on offer include baby discos, fun workshops for children, soccer school, bingo with the 50 up club, computer tuition for the over 50s, Keystone open afternoon for teens, Out and About at Water Lane and the popular Wick’s Got Talent.

Those involved include the Wick Information Centre, Wick Traders’ Association, Arun Community Church, The Keystone Centre and Freedom Leisure.

Speaking about the programme, chairman of the council’s community resources committee councillor Ian Buckland said “Wick Week is a fantastic opportunity for people to experience everything the Wick community has to offer. Many of the activities are free or low cost – it’s a great chance to try something new.”

Programmes detailing all of the events will be available in and around the town and by visiting www.wickweek.org.uk